Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 60.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $31,293.57 and approximately $6,114.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 27,076,040 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

