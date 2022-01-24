National Bank Financial Comments on Dexterra Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

DXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.45.

TSE DXT opened at C$7.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$515.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.02. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

