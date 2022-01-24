National Bank Financial Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$46.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $34.38. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

