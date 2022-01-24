National Bank Financial Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$8.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RLLMF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

