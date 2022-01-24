National Bank Financial Weighs in on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HRX. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at C$16.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of C$601.87 million and a P/E ratio of 19.17. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$12.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$131.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

