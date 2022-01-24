National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of National Health Investors worth $30,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 67.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $58.75 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

