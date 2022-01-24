National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the quarter. National Instruments makes up approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.44% of National Instruments worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

