National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.35. 1,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 42,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 249,652 shares of company stock valued at $10,995,396 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 26.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Research by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of National Research by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

