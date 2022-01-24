NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 165,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,509 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in NatWest Group by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

