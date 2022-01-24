NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) versus NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Financial Comparison

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group N/A N/A N/A NatWest Group 20.08% 5.72% 0.32%

This table compares NatWest Group and NatWest Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.47 -$477.65 million ($0.07) -48.99 NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.09 -$477.65 million $0.58 10.59

NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NatWest Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of NatWest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NatWest Group and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 NatWest Group 0 6 8 0 2.57

NatWest Group has a consensus target price of $5.79, indicating a potential downside of 5.70%. Given NatWest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NatWest Group is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Summary

NatWest Group beats NatWest Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

About NatWest Group

