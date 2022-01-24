Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 19,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 303,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 161,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $13,520,000. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

