Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 51,886 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $510.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Navigator by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Navigator by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

