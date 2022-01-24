NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $213.34

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 213.34 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.92), with a volume of 49438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($3.01).

NCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.64) to GBX 310 ($4.23) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.57) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.95) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.95) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a market cap of £662.88 million and a P/E ratio of 62.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 271.65.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

