Neblio Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $260,113.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 39.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,908,759 coins and its circulating supply is 18,602,778 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

