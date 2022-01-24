Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) CEO Julie Schertell Sells 1,505 Shares

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NP stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.00. 60,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neenah by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Neenah by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.