Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.44

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 17120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after purchasing an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

