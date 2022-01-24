Nestree Price Tops $0.0054 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $12.36 million and $3.78 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00097464 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,100.57 or 0.99990055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028858 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00429857 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

