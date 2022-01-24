Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $379.99 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

