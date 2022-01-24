Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Increased by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 6.7% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.31% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $27,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,460. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,543 shares of company stock worth $2,748,688. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

