Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00115478 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

