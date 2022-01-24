Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $515.62 million and $22.82 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.34 or 0.06623440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.93 or 1.00074138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 529,708,133 coins and its circulating supply is 529,707,538 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.