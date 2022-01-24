New BitShares (NBS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.18 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, New BitShares has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

