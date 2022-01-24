New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.56

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 2746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -137.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

