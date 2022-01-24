New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.79

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in New Frontier Health in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in New Frontier Health in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 96.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Frontier Health by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 170,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Frontier Health in the second quarter worth about $391,000.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

