New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of New Jersey Resources worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

