New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.51

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 7761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 125,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

