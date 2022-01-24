New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.51

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 7761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
