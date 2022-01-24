New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,786,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,395. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 82,679 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

