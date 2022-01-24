New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.51

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 81258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

