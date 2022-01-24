Newscrypto (NWC) Hits Market Cap of $33.74 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.42 or 0.06620542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,440.08 or 0.99318584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006537 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars.

