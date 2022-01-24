Newton Coin Project (NCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $3,975.49

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $3,975.49 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.