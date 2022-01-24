NewYorkCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1,833.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00299861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

