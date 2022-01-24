NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 6%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.06. 3,302,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,093,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

