NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,087.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00801623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00254456 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00056695 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002391 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00024089 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

