NEXT (NEXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $660.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $488,291.08 and approximately $660.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00297553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000675 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.