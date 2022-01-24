NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.16

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0322 per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

About NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

