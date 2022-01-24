Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

