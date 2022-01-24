NFT Alley Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. NFT Alley has a market cap of $27,430.98 and $40,149.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00048242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,207.94 or 0.06590196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.96 or 0.99550782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006713 BTC.

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

