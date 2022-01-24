NFT Index Price Reaches $1,626.28 on Top Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $2,506.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,626.28 or 0.04529697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00042051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006122 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

