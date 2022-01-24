NFTify (N1) Trading Down 31.1% This Week

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $674,035.68 and $4,006.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTify has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,258.86 or 0.06623278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,087.80 or 0.99949989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006672 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

