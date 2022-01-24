NFTX Hashmasks Index Market Capitalization Hits $490,454.82 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $490,454.82 and approximately $5,624.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be bought for approximately $2,459.26 or 0.06763102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006144 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 199 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

