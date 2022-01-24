NFTX (NFTX) Price Hits $64.57 on Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $26.32 million and $448,587.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $64.57 or 0.00178267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006042 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

