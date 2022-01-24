NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.94. 100,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,654. The stock has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.31.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

