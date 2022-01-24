Nimiq (NIM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.30 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $22.76 million and $1.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,938.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.94 or 0.06633414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00297553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.12 or 0.00798935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00064949 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.91 or 0.00394880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00255819 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,471,471,051 coins and its circulating supply is 8,857,221,051 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

