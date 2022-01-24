NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 11.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 475,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 41,991,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NIO during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 123.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

