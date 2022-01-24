Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 25,288 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,288 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

DGRO opened at $52.90 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.93.

