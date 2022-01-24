nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of nLIGHT worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amundi acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in nLIGHT by 24.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $856.46 million, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.32. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,179. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

