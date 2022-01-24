nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.87

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Several research firms have commented on LASR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.41 million, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

