Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.21. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 15,603 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLTH. BTIG Research began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

