Norbord (TSE:OSB) Shares Down 1.2%

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB) shares fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$56.48 and last traded at C$56.97. 484,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 276,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

Norbord Company Profile (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

