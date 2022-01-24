Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Northern Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,808,000 after purchasing an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

